Occupants of vehicle that fled from police located by Police Service Dog

RCMP Police Service Dog Marlow continues to prove her worth with two vehicle occupants, who fled from Bay Roberts RCMP, taken into police custody. The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Austin Sheldon Nichols, was held in custody for a court appearance and is charged with a number of criminal offences.

On the afternoon of Aug. 7, police attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 70. The vehicle failed to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed. In the interests of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was observed turning down an all-terrain vehicle path. Occupants fled the vehicle on foot in a wooded area.

PSD Marlow and her handler attended the scene, conducted a track from the vehicle and located two of the vehicle’s occupants hiding in the bushes nearby. Both individuals surrendered themselves and were taken into police custody without incident. The passenger was released without charge.

Nichols is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited and one count of flight from police. He attended court on Thursday and was remanded into custody. He is set to appear in court again today.