Obstetric services to resume Monday at James Paton Memorial

On Monday, obstetric services will resume at James Paton Memorial Regional Hospital.
Those who fought for the service are being cautiously optimistic about the future.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has the story.
A PAL Airlines charter flight departing from St. John’s and heading to Schefferville, Quebec, was…
Police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide in…
Freezers outside the Janeway Children’s Hospital and MUN Medical School contain a number of unclaimed…
NL Sportsman
Tight Loops Tight Lines
NTV News First Edition