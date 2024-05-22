Nütrl promotional tumbler recalled over safety concerns

Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has been informed that a free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at NLC Liquor Stores in April and May is being recalled over safety concerns.

The affected items were part of a gift with purchase offer.

Nütrl Canada confirmed via the container’s manufacturer that a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid. A representative for Nütrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.

Anyone who received the tumblers is being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 or email [email protected] for more information.