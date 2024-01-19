Numerous school closures across the province as severe weather persists

The following schools are closed all day:
Bayview Academy
C.C. Loughlin Elementary
Corner Brook Intermediate
Corner Brook Regional High
E.A. Butler All Grade
Eastside Elementary
Elwood Elementary School
Elwood Regional High School
Gros Morne Academy
Hampden Academy
J.J. Curling Elementary
James Cook Memorial
Lourdes Elementary
Main River Academy
Our Lady of the Cape School
Pasadena Academy
Pasadena Elementary Pasadena
Pathfinder Learning Centre
Piccadilly Central High
Sacred Heart Elementary
St. James All Grade
St. Michael’s Elementary
St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)
St. Peter’s All Grade
St. Thomas Aquinas
Stephenville Elementary
Stephenville High
Stephenville Middle School
Stephenville Primary
Templeton Academy
Xavier Junior High
The following schools are closed for the morning:
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
All Saints All-Grade Grey River
Amalgamated Academy
Amos Comenius Memorial School
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Belanger Memorial School
Bonne Bay Academy
Burgeo Academy
Cabot Academy
Canon Richards Memorial Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Christ the King School
Copper Ridge Academy
Crescent Collegiate
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Dunne Memorial Academy
Fatima Academy St. Bride’s
Fitzgerald Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
French Shore Academy
Grandy’s River Collegiate
Holy Cross All Grade
Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Name of Mary Academy
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Immaculate Conception Primary
Jakeman All Grade Trout River
Jens Haven Memorial School
John Burke High School
John Watkins Academy
Labrador Straits Academy
Lake Academy
Laval High School
LeGallais Memorial
Long Range Academy
Mary Simms All Grade
Marystown Central High
Mobile Central High School
Pearce Junior High School
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
Roncalli Central High
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Annes Academy
St. Bernard’s Elementary
St. Boniface All Grade
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Francis School
St. James Elementary
St. James Regional High
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Lawrence Academy
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
St. Simon & St. Jude Academy
Stella Maris Academy
Swift Current Academy
Tricon Elementary
Victoria Academy
Viking Trail Academy
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
Post secondary closures:
Grenfell Campus will be closed all day.
CNA Carbonear campus will be closed for the morning.
CNA Port aux Basques campus will be closed for the morning.
CNA Burin will be closed for the morning.
CNA Corner Brook will be closed for the morning.
CNA Bay St. George campus and Stephenville Headquarters are closed for the day.
Academy Canada Corner Brook is closed all day.