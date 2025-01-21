News

Number of school closures on the west coast

Posted: January 21, 2025 6:33 am
By Kyle Brookings

Due to snow squalls on the west coast, there are several school closures.

Grenfell Campus is closed for the morning for faculty, staff and students with an update at 11:00 a.m. Academy Canada (Corner Brook Campus) closed for the morning with an update at 11.

The following schools are closed all day:

  • Pathfinder Learning Centre
  • Stephenville Elementary
  • Stephenville High
  • Stephenville Middle School
  • Stephenville Primary

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

  • Bayview Academy
  • C.C. Loughlin Elementary
  • Corner Brook Intermediate
  • Corner Brook Regional High
  • Eastside Elementary
  • Elwood Elementary School
  • Elwood Regional High School
  • J.J. Curling Elementary
  • Pasadena Academy
  • Pasadena Elementary
  • Sacred Heart Elementary
  • St. James All Grade
  • St. Michael’s Elementary
  • St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)
  • Templeton Academy
  • Xavier Junior High
