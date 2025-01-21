Number of school closures on the west coast

Due to snow squalls on the west coast, there are several school closures.

Grenfell Campus is closed for the morning for faculty, staff and students with an update at 11:00 a.m. Academy Canada (Corner Brook Campus) closed for the morning with an update at 11.

The following schools are closed all day:

Pathfinder Learning Centre

Stephenville Elementary

Stephenville High

Stephenville Middle School

Stephenville Primary

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

Bayview Academy

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional High

Eastside Elementary

Elwood Elementary School

Elwood Regional High School

J.J. Curling Elementary

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. James All Grade

St. Michael’s Elementary

St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)

Templeton Academy

Xavier Junior High