NTV Weather Update | February 12, 2025

A potent winter storm will bring snow and wind to much of the Province beginning Thursday night. Wrekchouse Wind and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Island, along with a Special Weather Statement for Thursday night into Friday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for coastal Labrador for late Friday into Saturday. All alert details can be found here.
To get the full forecast, watch the video above. That is Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr’s forecast from Wednesday Night’s edition of the NTV Evening News Hour.