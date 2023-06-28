NTV to provide live coverage from Memorial Day Ceremony on July 1

July 1 is a time of celebration in Canada. In this province, it’s also a solemn day of remembrance. It marks one of the darkest days in the province’s history, the day a generation of Newfoundlanders were lost in the Battle of the Somme.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the National War Memorial. NTV News will be covering the ceremony live.

This will be the last year that the ceremony will take place at the War Memorial before it is refurbished. The province has already put out tenders for renovations to the site. The province will also put in place a specially-designed tomb for the remains of one of our unknown soldiers from WW1, whose remains were discovered on the battlefield of Northern France.

The project is expected to be complete by next year, just in time for the National War Memorial’s Centennial. NTV’s live coverage, hosted by David Salter, begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will also be streamed on ntv.ca