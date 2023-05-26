NTV nominated for six RTDNA Awards for journalism excellence

It’s a proud day for the team at NTV News. The station has been nominated for six RTDNA Awards, which celebrates excellence in digital and broadcast journalism.

The East regional awards will be announced next month.

The province’s top-rated newscast, The NTV Evening Newshour has been selected a finalist for best newscast in Canada’s Eastern Region. The show was also a finalist for best newscast at last month’s Atlantic Journalism Awards.

As well, NTV’s comprehensive, breaking news coverage of Hurricane Fiona has been selected a finalist for best Live Special Events programming. In fact, the station’s west coast correspondent, Don Bradshaw’s work has been selected a finalist in the Breaking News category. The media veteran was one of the first to report in the region and filed numerous stories on the devastation in the area.

Entertainment reporter Amanda Mews is also celebrated for her work. The station’s entertainment reporter for almost a decade, her story on the Herring Neck Dory Festival has been selected a finalist for Best Feature News in Atlantic Canada.

Mark Dwyer has received a nomination for best sports story for his coverage of the Royal St. John’s Regatta. In an historic first in 2022, after two centuries of tradition, women rowed the long course, breaking down gender barriers.

Also, multi-talented camera operator and editor Glenn Andrews has been nominated for his incredible tribute to the late Chris Abbott, the man behind Buddy the Puffin. His work has been nominated for Best in Editing Excellence.