NTV News nominated for four Atlantic Journalism Awards, including best newscast

NTV News is honoured to be nominated for four Atlantic Journalism Awards, including best newscast. Jodi Cooke is nominated for enterprise reporting, Beth Penney is nominated for best videojournalist, and Marykate O’Neill is a finalist for the Jim MacNeill new journalist award. NTV News has also been nominated for its Sept. 26, 2022, newscast on the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

