News

NTV+ app officially released

By Web Team
Published on July 19, 2023 at 10:59 am

The NTV+ app is now available to download for both Apple and Android free today.

You will have the ability to stream all of NTV’s live newscasts such as Newsday at Noon, First Edition at 5:30 and the award winning NTV Evening Newshour at 6:00 PM, as well as many of NTV’s other programs.

You will also be able to take Newfoundland’s favourite radio station, OZFM, with you, wherever you go! When you download the NTV+ app – you get the OZFM livestream as well. No cable subscriptions or logins required.

Post Views: 44



Scroll to top