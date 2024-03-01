NTV and NTV+ to bring live coverage of the closing ceremonies for NL Winter Games

After a week of competition, friendship and memories, the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Winter Games will conclude Saturday afternoon in Gander.

NTV will be there to bring you extensive coverage of the closing ceremonies, which gets under-way at 2 p.m. you can watch the event live on NTV as well as live-stream on NTV+.

NTV’s Sharon Snow will emcee the event.

Over 1,500 athletes, coaches and managers participated in the NL Winter Games, which featured competitors from all over the province. In just several months, the NL Summer Games will be held in Bay Roberts.