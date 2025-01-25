NSO presents Three Nights of Winter Pops: The Music of Sting & The Police

The Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is kicking off 2025 with the East Port Properties Winter Pops: Every Breath You Take, a tribute to the iconic music of Sting & The Police. The concert will take place for three nights from Jan, 23-25, at 8:00 p.m. at the St. John’s Arts & Culture Centre.

Under the baton of Maestro Marc David, the NSO will bring to life hits such as Roxanne, Message in a Bottle, and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic. Guest artist Jodee Richardson, along with featured vocalists Vicki Harnett and Steve Maloney, will deliver performances that breathe new energy into these legendary songs.

Tickets are available now at the Arts & Culture Centre Box Office by phone at 709-729-3900, online at www.artsandculturecentre.com, or in person at the door.

The Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra is proud to enrich the cultural landscape of Newfoundland and Labrador through world-class performances that inspire and connect our community. Winter Pops: Every Breath You Take is presented by East Port Properties, whose continued support helps make these extraordinary events possible.