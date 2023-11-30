Northern Lights to be very active tonight!

There is an excellent chance of seeing the Northern Lights across much of the Province overnight as a G3 Geomagnetic storm is forecast.

Geomagnetic storm strength is categorized on a scale from G1 to G5, established by the Space Weather Prediction Center. A G1 storm, the mildest, may cause minor power grid fluctuations and minimal satellite disruption. As the intensity increases to G5, storms become extreme, posing risks of widespread and prolonged power grid outages, significant damage to transformers, and severe disruptions to satellite and communication systems. The scale reflects the potential impact of disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by fluctuations in solar wind conditions, with G5 representing the highest level of geomagnetic storm severity.

A G3 storm also means that Kp values may be as high as 7. A Kp value of 7 means that virtually the entire Province (even the Avalon) has a very good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis!

The best time to look for them is going to be in the range of 11 PM and 6 AM AST/NT).

Sadly parts of the Province (mainly western Newfoundland) will see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies during that time. However, if there are any clear breaks, and the lights are vivid, you will see them!