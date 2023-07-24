Non-stop flights to Calgary, Orlando announced as WestJet releases winter schedule

WestJet officials announced the 2023-24 winter schedule at St. John’s International Airport on Monday morning.
More non-stop year round flights have been added, including non-stop, year-round flights to Calgary, twice a week starting November 2, 2023.
Also announced this morning, seasonal flights to Tampa, Orlando, starting October 16, 2023.
NTV News will have more details on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.
54-year-old man dead after three-vehicle collision near BadgerBy Web Team — 8 mins ago
A 54-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle collision Sunday evening on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 40 kilometers west of Badger.
Police received reports around 4 p.m. of a serious collision between three vehicles on the TCH. RCMP from Grand-Falls Windsor and Springdale attended the scene and gathered evidence indicating that a car and an SUV were travelling in opposite directions and swerved to avoid a moose, causing a head-on collision. A truck then collided with one of the vehicles from behind.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other occupants of the car and SUV were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor for treatment of serious injuries.
The occupants of the truck were transported to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre, treated for minor injuries and released.
The Springdale Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services from Springdale, Grand Falls-Windsor, Triton and Lewisporte attended the scene. A section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed until late Sunday evening.
A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services also attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.
The investigation is continuing.
NL golfers to compete in national qualifierBy Web Team — 14 mins ago
In just a couple of weeks the province will host a local qualifier event for a national golf series. The RBC PGA Scramble is taking place at 150 golf facilities across Canada, including at The Wilds. It's the first time the province has taken part in the event's eight-year run. On Aug. 6, a total of 16 teams will be vying for a spot in the next series: The Regional Final in New Brunswick in September. The championship event and awards will take place in October where 20 teams will compete in Cape Breton for the national title.
Team Indigenous NL delivers big performance at North American GamesBy Web Team — 54 mins ago
Team Indigenous won 40 medals at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games – 10 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals. Team NL finished ninth in the ranking of delegations.
More than 100 Mi’kmaw, Inuit and Innu athletes from all areas of Newfoundland and Labrador proudly wore the colours of Team Indigenous NL and competed in golf, swimming, volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, badminton and athletics. Athletes were supported and led by Jerry Wetzel, Chef de Mission, and the Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle of Newfoundland and Labrador.
“I am very proud of the inspirational effort exhibited by athletes on the courts and playing fields and the exemplary manner in which they represented their Indigenous communities and their province,” said Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation. “When you give youth the opportunity to succeed, they will seize the opportunity to excel and conduct themselves as ambassadors for their Indigenous heritage and their families.”
The 2023 North American Indigenous Games, which were held on the traditional homeland of the Mi'kmaw people in Halifax, brought together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and officials from more than 756 Indigenous Nations to celebrate, share and connect through sport and culture.