Non-stop flights to Calgary, Orlando announced as WestJet releases winter schedule

By Web Team
Published on July 24, 2023 at 11:41 am

WestJet officials announced the 2023-24 winter schedule at St. John’s International Airport on Monday morning.

More non-stop year round flights have been added, including non-stop, year-round flights to Calgary, twice a week starting November 2, 2023.

Also announced this morning, seasonal flights to Tampa, Orlando, starting October 16, 2023.

NTV News will have more details on this story tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

