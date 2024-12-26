No serious injuries reported following Boxing Day rollover on Outer Ring Road

A single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road on Boxing Day resulted in no reported serious injuries.

At about 11:00 a.m. on Thursday emergency crews were called to the Outer Ring Road near the Allandale Road interchange. The driver of an eastbound pickup truck, outfitted with a salter, lost control and went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on its side in the median. The driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, was assisted to an ambulance and taken to hospital, their injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed as personnel attended the scene, and while the vehicle was removed. Road were wet and slushy at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road on Boxing Day.

One person was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on the Outer Ring Road on Boxing Day. (Earl Noble / NTV News)