No serious injuries following single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road around noontime on Sunday slowed traffic in the area, but resulted in no serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 12:00 p.m.. The driver of an SUV traveling east on the highway lost control just before the Allandale Road exit and entered the median. The vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.

Paramedics assessed the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, but did not transport them to hospital. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle, and slowed traffic in both directions for a short time. Roads were wet in light snow at the time of the crash.