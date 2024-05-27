No serious injuries following late-night collision

There were no serious injuries to report following a late-night collision in the centre of St John’s.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lemarchant Road and Prince of Wales Street shortly before midnight following a two-vehicle t-bone collision. Both cars involved sustained moderate damage, with several airbags deploying. One person is reported to have been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be minor in nature.

Traffic on Prince of Wales Street was slowed for a while, until the damaged vehicles could be removed.