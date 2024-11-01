No serious injuries following evening collision in St. John’s

A collision at a busy St. John’s intersection late Thursday evening resulted in no reports of serious injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Thorburn Road and Larkhall Street shortly after 9:00 p.m.. Both vehicles involved sustained considerable damage. Occupants of the vehicles were assessed at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries. It was unknown at the time if anyone was taken to hospital.

Roads were wet in light drizzle at the time of the collision. Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

With trick-or-treaters aplenty navigating roads in the metro region on Thursday evening, there were no reported incidents of any collisions involving pedestrians.

There were no serious injuries reported following a collision on Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)