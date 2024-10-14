No serious injuries following collision in C.B.S.

A two-vehicle collision closed a portion of Fowler’s Road on Sunday evening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary notified the public via social media at about 7:40 p.m. of a road closure at the intersection of Fowler’s Road and Sparrow Drive. A head-on collision involving an SUV and a subcompact SUV caused significant damage to both vehicles. It was reported that one person was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be serious.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

One person was taken to hospital following a head-on collision in C.B.S. (Earl Noble / NTV News)