No Residential Tax Increases in Corner Brook Budget

The City of Corner Brook released its budget for 2025 on Monday night.

The city will balance the budget at $41.9 million, an increase of 6.9 percent from last year. 4.5 percent of that increase is due to the investment of a new regional recreation and aquatics centre, and other recreational programming.

There will be no changes to residential or commercial property tax rates and no change to most business tax categories. There will be a $20 increase in the annual residential unit charge and a $30 increase for commercial operations.

Over $5.9 million has been allocated for recreation and wellness. Investments will be made to trails and plans are underway to make the area a cohesive tourism destination.

The City will also be investing an extra $120,000 in transit, doubling the capacity of buses.