No injuries following three-vehicle collision in St. John’s on Monday morning

A collision on Monday morning that resulted in one SUV coming to rest on its side caused no serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Freshwater Road and Stamps Lane at about 11:45 on Monday morning following a three-vehicle collision. The t-bone crash involving two SUV’s caused one of the vehicles to roll onto its side and crash into the front of a third vehicle. All three vehicles involved sustained significant damage, with airbags being deployed in all three.

Paramedics attended the scene and assessed all occupants of the vehicles involved, however no one was taken to hospital.

Police were forced to close Stamps Lane in the area until the scene could be cleared.