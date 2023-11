There were no injuries reported following a collision at one of St. John’s’ busiest intersections late Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Stavanger Drive at about 4:30 p.m. following the collision, which involved a pickup truck and a sedan. Both vehicles sustained significant damage from the crash. There were no injuries reported.

Southbound traffic on Torbay Road was redirected around the collision until the scene could be cleared.