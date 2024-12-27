No injuries following collision at notorious St. John’s intersection

A two-vehicle collision at a St. John’s intersection notorious for such incidents resulted in significant damage, but no reported injuries.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening emergency crews were called to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path following the collision. Both vehicles involved sustained significant damage, however there were no injuries to any of the vehicles’ occupants, six in total, reported.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared. It was dark in light rain and fog at the time of the crash.

The scene of a two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s on Friday evening.