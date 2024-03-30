No injuries following collision at busy east-end intersection

A collision involving three vehicles caused traffic delays at a busy east-end intersection early Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Torbay Road and Stavanger Drive shortly before 2:15 p.m.. An SUV had been struck in a t-bone collision with a pickup truck. The SUV then struck a second pickup truck that was stopped in the intersection. All three vehicles sustained moderate damage. Paramedics from Eastern Health attended the scene and assessed the occupants of the vehicles, however there were no injuries reported following the collision.

Northbound traffic on Torbay Road, and traffic turning onto Stavanger Drive was slowed significantly until the scene could be cleared.