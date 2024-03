The President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association Trent Langdon will provide a statement today on issues in the education system and discuss information received through a recent Access to Information request.

The NLTA has become concerned about the state of education in this province, the lack of adequate resources to meet complex student needs, and the frequency and severity of violent incidents in schools.

The statement will take place at 10:30 a.m. today.