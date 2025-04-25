NLTA elects new executive council

NLTA members elected the Provincial Executive Council on Thursday at the NLTA Biennial General Meeting.

The council consists of ten members in a number of roles. The members are Ian Adey, Hollis Cull, Angela Dawe, Marie-Chantal Hurley, Kelly Loch, Patrick Murphy, Tracey Payne, Lynette Snook, Russell Stockley, and Della Way.

The NLTA President and Vice-President were elected through a province-wide vote in November and December last year. Dale Lambe was elected as NLTA President for 2025-27.

He begins his two-year term on August 1. Sean Weir was elected as Vice President.