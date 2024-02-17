NLMA shares letter of support for Alberta Medical Association following recent announcement

The province’s medical association (NLMA) has released a letter in support of the Alberta Medical Association’s calls to keep political interference out of medical decision-making.

Earlier this month, the government of Alberta announced plans to restrict access to gender-affirming treatments for pediatric Transgender, Two-Spirit and Gender Diverse youth. While Alberta maintains that the intention of the policies is to protect children from making decisions that may have irreversible impacts on their body, NLMA President Dr. Gerard Farrell writes the policies have unintended consequences, including putting the health and safety of these youth at risk.

Farrell says doctors work together to ensure ‘TTGD’ youth who do engage in gender-affirming care are engaged in the complete assessment process and have the capacity to provide informed consent. The NLMA says puberty blockers offer a temporary, reversible pause that allow youth to explore their gender identity. Farrell also clarified that gender-affirming genital surgery in Canada is already limited to patients aged 18 and over.

You can find the full letter here.