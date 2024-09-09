NL makeup artist wins Emmy for Shōgun

Night two of the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw ‘Shōgun’ win a record-breaking 14 Emmy’s. Newfoundland and Labrador’s own Krista Hann was in the midst of all the excitement.

Hann took home her very first Emmy last night for Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) for the FX series Shōgun.

Winners in 99 categories were announced over Saturday and Sunday night ceremonies at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Shōgun set a new record for most Emmy wins in one year.

Dan and Eugene Levy will host the Primetime Emmy Awards, also at the Peacock Theatre on Sept. 15.