NL Hydro warns of scam

NL Hydro is warning the public about a new scam.

Some NL Hydro customers have reported receiving calls that seem to be from Hydro, demanding credit card info.

These calls are not from Hydro and the company would never ask for credit card info over the phone.

Anyone who suspects a scam call should hang up immediately and report the incident to the police.

Customers can call NL Hydro at 1-888-737-1296 to verify they’re speaking to a Hydro representative and should never provide payment information over the phone.