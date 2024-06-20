NL Hydro provides update on Churchill Falls Emergency Reponse; NTV carrying Premier Furey update live at 1 o’clock

NL Hydro has confirmed that all residents have been safety evacuated.

“We continue to closely monitor fires in the area and will keep the public and media informed should the situation evole,” read a statement from Hydro. “At this time, the fire has not crossed the river and remains between 5-6 km from the town (Churchill Falls). Forecasts are not favourable, but there is an incredible corrdinated effort being led by the province.”

The province is providing an update at 1o’clock with Premier Andrew Furey and officials speaking to media. NTV will carry that press conference live.