NL Hydro hits record-breaking day of electricity consumption

It was a busy weather weekend across Newfoundland and Labrador, and with freezing temperatures for much of the province, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro had a record breaking day.

NL Hydro hit an all time high electricity system peak on Saturday. Although there was no official conservation call, NL Hydro had been encouraging residents to be a little more energy efficient, by reducing heat, and turning off some lights.

The island electricity consumption peak on Saturday was about ~1730 MW. The previous record was set back in 2019 at ~1720 MW.