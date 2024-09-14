NL Health Services warns of fraudulent invoice activity

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising the public that it has been made aware of fraudulent invoice activity from individuals claiming to represent NL Health Services, or its health authorities.

In these instances, the fraudulent invoices are for treatment at a health-care facility.

NL Health Services would like to remind the public that all invoices from the provincial health authority are made through NL Health Services’ Financial Services departments. Individuals are encouraged to contact financial services directly if they become aware of any suspicious payment requests.

If individuals have any concerns about the validity of an invoice they received and were not expecting, they are advised to call:

Central Zone – 709-256-5404

Eastern Rural Zone – 709-777-1480

Eastern Urban Zone – 709-777-1480

Labrador-Grenfell Zone – 709-285-8223

Western Zone – 709-784-5496