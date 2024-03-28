NL Health Services to implement new Provincial Health Information System

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is embarking on the implementation of a new transformational health information system for the province, marking the beginning of the largest digital health system to be undertaken to date in Newfoundland and Labrador.



This new project will introduce modernized software that will replace various applications and systems used in acute and long-term care areas, and which were put in place by NL Health Services’ legacy organizations.

“The adoption of this new health information system is a major transformational change across the provincial health-care sector,” said David Diamond, CEO, NL Health Services. “By embracing this leading-edge technology, we are laying a strong foundation and creating pathways for a more holistic and coordinated approach to patient care to improve the health outcomes of the people of the province.”

As envisioned by Health Accord NL, this new health information system will modernize the organization’s information technology infrastructure and establish consistent and uniform practices across the province, which will result in improved efficiency in the delivery of health-care services.

“Transitioning to one health information system gives health-care providers real time access to relevant patient records, treatment plans and test results without having to navigate multiple systems,” said Stephen Greene, Vice President of Digital Health and Chief Information Officer at NL Health Services. “By creating an integrated health information system, we are prioritizing people-centred care, ensuring that every patient has a single, comprehensive and easily accessible medical record.”

“Our government’s investment in this modernized health information system is another example of our commitment to reimagining the health care system based upon recommendations from Health Accord NL. This new technology will benefit both health care providers and patients by ensuring that they have the most up-to-date records, which allow for greater collaboration on care,” said Hon. Tom Osborne, minister of health and community services.

Consolidating the province’s health zones to a unified health information system to securely store, access and organize health records will take approximately 24 months. To support the implementation of this vendor-based software, NL Health Services is currently building a team, which will consist of clinicians and specialists in the areas of project management, change management, communications and training, clinical informatics, analytics and technology.