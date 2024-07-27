NL Health Services Launches Midwifery Program in Carbonear

NL Health Services has announced the official launch of the midwifery program in Carbonear.

Services will be implemented in a phased approach with initial services, including postpartum and prenatal care, cervical cancer screening and other sexual/reproductive health services, beginning on August 5. An expansion of services is planned for February 2025.

By February 2025, a total of three midwives will deliver the program in Carbonear which will facilitate the expansion of midwifery services to provide support and care to clients during labour and birth.

Beginning August 5, individuals can be referred by a health-care provider or can self-refer by calling 709-945-5517.