N.L. forest fire resources continue supporting other provinces

With just four water bombers and seven pilots, resources are tapped, but the province continues its support, as mandated, helping other provinces battle forest fires. Newfoundland and Labrador currently sits in a low risk situation for forest fires. Jeff Motty, supervisor of forest insect disease and fire control, says they’re working closely with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That’s the national body that coordinates resources among province’s to allocate relief efforts when they’re needed as they relate to forest fires. Motty says there’s also currently 14 firefighters in Nova Scotia. Two water bombers are waiting for the fog to lift to return home before one will be sent to Quebec. Motty adds its a fluid situation and the needs change regularly.