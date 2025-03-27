Nice driving conditions across the province for now

Roads across Newfoundland are bare this morning but many areas will see snow move in as the day progresses. The snow has already started in the Port aux Basques area. There is some fog on the Heart’s Content Barrens and Paddy’s Pond.

In Labrador, roads are primarily bare except for southeastern areas where roads are partially snow-covered.

The 11:45 a.m. crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney on the Ala’suinu has been rescheduled to depart at 11:00 a.m.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.