YYT announces non-stop service to Newark will begin in June

News, Travel October 16th, 2026

The St. John’s International Airport is welcoming the return of seasonal non- stop service to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) with United Airlines. Operating daily from June through September 2027, the route will be served by an Embraer E-175 aircraft, connecting Newfoundland and Labrador to one of United Airlines’ hub airports.

“We are thrilled with the announcement by United Airlines to re-connect YYT and Newark for the first time in more than a decade,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John’s International Airport. “Re-establishing non-stop service to the eastern U.S. seaboard is a strategic priority for our airport and represents a significant air access milestone. This route, made possible through the Transborder Joint Business Agreement between Air Canada and United Airlines, will enhance both business and leisure travel and unlock an extensive onward network of travel options.”

“We are excited to expand our route network in Canada by introducing new seasonal service between St. John’s and Newark next summer,” added Mark Weithofer, Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning, United Airlines. “This new route reflects our continued investment in Canada and builds on our long-standing partnership with Air Canada, providing customers with convenient access to Newfoundland and Labrador’s capital city while giving local travelers nonstop service to Newark and the New York City area, along with seamless connections to destinations across United’s global network through our Newark hub.”

The benefits of this new service extend well beyond the airport, supporting community and industry partners across Newfoundland and Labrador.