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Woman with three outstanding arrest warrants apprehended in Gooseberry Cove

News

A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the RCMP after responding to a reported disturbance in Gooseberry Cove on Thursday evening (August 27).

It was around 6:00 p.m. when police responded to a report of an altercation at a home in Gooseberry Cove that had turned physical. A female suspect fled the scene on foot, but was known to the homeowner, who provided officers with her name and description.

The suspect, 40-year-old Nicole Murphy, was located nearby. Police checks confirmed that she was the subject of three outstanding warrants of arrest. She was taken into custody, and charged with a new count of failure to comply with a release order.

She was held to appear in provincial court today.

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