Woman arrested for motor vehicle theft in Torbay

News November 1st, 2026

A 56-year-old woman is facing a theft charge after police located a stolen vehicle in Torbay Saturday night.

At approximately 10:13 p.m. on October 31, police received a report from a man who had just discovered his vehicle was stolen.

An officer who had responded earlier to an impaired driving call in Torbay recognized the vehicle description and the name of the suspected individual.

The officer returned to the business and located the same woman sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The 56-year-old was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and transported to the St. John’s lockup.