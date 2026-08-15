With Churchill Falls deal expected Monday, opposition parties in both provinces are demanding clarity

News, Politics August 15th, 2026

Opposition parties in both Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador continue to ask for clarity following reports the two provinces have reached an agreement on a new energy deal. As NTV reported Wednesday, a deal appears ready but neither government is confirming that a final agreement has been made.

Premier Tony Wakeham’s office says no final agreements have been signed, providing a statement to NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary that that “we can confirm that in recent days we have made significant progress in our negotiations with both Quebec and the Government of Canada as it relates to replacing the 2024 MOU with a new deal for Churchill Falls and Gull Island. As of right now, no final deal has been signed.”

However, the lack of detail opposition parties in both province’s frustrated.

In Quebec, opposition leaders are calling on Premier Christine Frechette’s government to release the agreement and explain what it means for Quebecers.

The timing is also politically significant as Quebec is just weeks away from a provincial election campaign, with the Parti Québécois currently leading in the polls.

In this province, Liberal leader John Hogan says people should not have to learn about a potential agreement through a Quebec media outlet.

The Churchill Falls power contract has been one of the most contentious issues in Newfoundland and Labrador for decades.

The original 1969 agreement gave Quebec access to the vast majority of the power generated at Churchill Falls at a fraction of market value. That contract expires in 2041 and negotiations over the future of the Churchill River have been aimed at reshaping the relationship between the two provinces.

After years of political tension and negotiations, both sides appear to be getting closer to a new arrangement.

NTV News will have comprehensive coverage on Monday and will take the announcement live on NTV and NTV+.