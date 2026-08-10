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Wilf Keats Forest Access Road closing for repairs

News

Effective Monday, Aug. 17, Wilf Keats Forest Access Road in Forest Management District 8 (Lewisporte) will be closed to all traffic for approximately five days due to bridge repairs.

The bridge is located at Wilf Keats North/Gull Cliff Brook at kilometre 8.5 along the main route. Signage is posted approaching the closed bridge.

For further information regarding this forest access bridge closure, contact the Lewisporte Forest Management Office at 709-541-0214.

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