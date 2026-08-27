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Widow who raised thousands for the Miller Centre kick-starts new fundraiser for Health Care Foundation

News

Christine Blackwood has been giving back to the community ever since she lost her husband, Chris.

Christine and Chris on their wedding day.

A few months ago, Blackwood donated over $19,000 to the Health Care Foundation, for new furniture for the family rooms at the Miller Centre in St. John’s. A place Blackwood once spent a lot of her time.

Throughout the month of August, Blackwood has turned her ‘Pampered Chef’ business into a fundraiser. All you have to do is click the link below, and shop away. The goal is to get 30% of all sales donated back to the Health Care Foundation.

https://table.pamperedchef.com/party/3710229kii

With five days left of August, there’s still plenty of time left to participate.

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