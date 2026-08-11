West coast power outage enters second day, restoration delayed until midnight

News August 11th, 2026

Thousands of residents and visitors on Newfoundland’s west coast have been without power since early Monday morning, with electricity now not expected to be restored until at least midnight tonight.

The unplanned outage is affecting Rocky Harbour and Norris Point and was caused by a bird strike, according to Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.

Crews worked through the night repairing a transformer at the utility’s terminal station. New parts were installed, but the repairs did not resolve the problem, meaning power could not be safely restored as originally planned.

Hydro is now bringing in a mobile transformer unit as a backup. The unit is expected to arrive in the area by approximately 6 p.m., with installation expected to take several hours. The latest estimated restoration time for customers is midnight tonight, August 12.

The extended outage is occurring during the height of the summer tourist season, creating additional challenges for residents, visitors and tourism-related businesses in the affected communities.