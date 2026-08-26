Well-known actor Tim Curry dies at 80

Arts & Entertainment, News August 26th, 2026

Tim Curry, known for his roles in films such as ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, ‘Clue’, and many more, has died at the age of 80.

Curry died at his home in Los Angeles, according to his long-time manager and friend, Marcia Hurwitz. The cause of death hasn’t been disclosed. Curry suffered a stroke in 2012 that put him in a wheelchair.

Known for his humour, Curry earned three Tony nominations and an Emmy nod in 1994. He spent a lot of time on Broadway as well.

Curry is probably best known for portraying Frank-N-Furter in the sci-fi rock musical ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, which premiered in 1973.

Tim Curry’s death at 80-years-old comes just one day after country music icon, Dolly Parton, passed away at the age of 80.