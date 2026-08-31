Water service restored across Holyrood, overnight shut-off set for 8 p.m. Monday night

News August 31st, 2026

After a weekend full of water issues in the Town of Holyrood, residents are being advised that water service should now be restored throughout the entire town.

The Town says this is an important step forward, but officials caution that the problems with the water system have not yet been fully resolved. Town staff continue to closely monitor the system, including water levels and pressure, as they work to stabilize the water supply.

For today, the Town’s goal is to provide residents with a full day of water service until 8 p.m. However, at 8 p.m. tonight, a scheduled town-wide water shut-off will take effect and remain in place until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Officials say the overnight shut-off is necessary to allow additional water volume to build in the storage tank and help ensure the entire town can maintain adequate water pressure and supply.

Residents are also being warned that intermittent water shut-offs may still be required if conditions within the system change. The Town says residents will be notified as soon as possible if any additional shut-offs are necessary.

Officials are asking anyone who currently has water service to use it wisely and conserve as much as possible. They say conserving water today will help build the supply needed and provide the best opportunity to continue improving service.