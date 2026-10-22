Wakeham announces $54 million in additional affordability relief

News, Politics October 22nd, 2026

People in this province will receive relief on electricity and home heating costs this winter, with Premier Tony Wakeham announcing $54 million in new affordability measures this morning at the Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro building in St. John’s..

The package includes an accelerated rollout of the Churchill Falls Electricity Rebate and a doubling of the Home Heating Supplement for eligible households that rely on furnace or stove oil. Beginning in January 2027, residential customers of Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will receive a 15 per cent reduction on their electricity bills. The province estimates the rebate will save an average household approximately $350 annually.

The rebate was originally contingent on a final agreement being signed on Churchill Falls. However, Wakeham says the government is moving ahead with the measure now, rather than requiring residents to wait for the agreement to be finalized.

“Our government made a commitment to make life more affordable for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, and we are delivering on that commitment,” Wakeham said.

The government is also increasing the maximum Home Heating Supplement from $500 to $1,000 for the 2026 program. Eligible households that have already applied for the supplement will not need to submit another application to receive the additional funding.

Wakeham says the latest measures are part of a broader plan to address the cost of living, with more announcements expected in the coming days and weeks.

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary is covering the story and will have more this evening.