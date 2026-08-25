NEWS

News

UPDATE: Veteran’s Memorial Highway Re-opened Following Collision

News

Update: Veteran’s Memorial Highway was re-opened to traffic in both directions at 8:32. RCMP thank the public for their patience.

Earlier story: Shortly before 7am today, RCMP closed Veteran’s Memorial Highway in both directions between the Bay Roberts and North West River exits due to a motor vehicle collision. Drivers can use Route 70 as a detour, but should expect delays and drive with caution. Updates will be provided when available.

Related Articles

Dairy Queen and the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation are teaming up to help kids
Read more
Harbour Grace RCMP investigating damage at local arena, seeking information
Read more
Repairs to 5 Mile Bridge bring today
Read more
Province to announce support for Sport NL today
Read more
Sun Block party coming to Johnson Geo Centre Wednesday
Read more
Delays and cancellations continue at Wabush Airport due to lack of firefighting equipment
Read more
Back to top