UPDATE: Veteran’s Memorial Highway Re-opened Following Collision

News August 25th, 2026

Update: Veteran’s Memorial Highway was re-opened to traffic in both directions at 8:32. RCMP thank the public for their patience.

Earlier story: Shortly before 7am today, RCMP closed Veteran’s Memorial Highway in both directions between the Bay Roberts and North West River exits due to a motor vehicle collision. Drivers can use Route 70 as a detour, but should expect delays and drive with caution. Updates will be provided when available.