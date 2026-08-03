Upcoming change to entrance for new emergency department at Health Sciences Centre

News August 3rd, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is advising the public that the new emergency department (ED) at the Health Sciences Centre (300 Prince Phillip Drive in St. John’s) opens for patient care on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Patients are advised to proceed to the new entrance.

Emergency Department (ED) entrance: Patients presenting to the ED will use the new entrance which is adjacent to the main entrance of the Health Sciences Centre. Signage and staff members will be in place to help direct patients during the transition.