U.S. flight shutdown impacting sports world

News, Sports November 13th, 2026

The nationwide grounding of flights across the United States has thrown the sports world into chaos, leaving NBA and NHL teams stranded and raising questions about whether NFL teams will be able to reach their destinations for this weekend’s games.

Several teams were also facing travel uncertainty, while the NHL had 14 games scheduled for Saturday. The San Jose Sharks were among the teams left waiting to travel to Utah, while the Florida Panthers had already arrived in St. Louis before the grounding took effect.

The disruption also raised concerns about the NFL’s schedule, with teams hoping the aviation shutdown would be resolved in time for weekend travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration had not provided a timeline for when flights would resume, leaving professional sports teams and their schedules facing considerable uncertainty.