Two Mushuau Innu Nation members dead after accident on water near Nain

News October 4th, 2026

Two people lost their lives after an accident on the water in Labrador, the Mushuau Innu Nation posted on Facebook Sunday.

“On Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, two MIFN members lost their lives in a tragic accident on the water near Nain, N.L.,” the First Nation wrote in a statement. “Our hearts and thoughts are with their families and loved ones.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the emergency responders and support teams who rushed to assist, located our members, and brought them back to Nain. We also thank those entrusted with their care until they can be brought home.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with condolences and offers of support. This tragedy has had — and will continue to have — a profound impact on our community.

“We respectfully ask that people avoid speculation and online discussion to protect the privacy and feelings of the families and everyone affected by this tragic event.

“Out of respect for the Piwas and Rich families, the Band Office in Natuashish will be closed Monday, Oct. 5. The Finance Office in HVGB will remain open.“